This is how your wallet could be affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis
Situation Room
President Biden has announced new sanctions against Russia amid growing tensions between the country and Ukraine. CNN’s Brian Todd explains how the move could affect your pocketbook.
02:38
– Source:
CNN
Top business news
iStock
Now playing
Latvia’s airline suspends overnight flights to Ukraine
Kamil Karamali
Watch: Protesters harass reporters at Canadian Covid-19 protests
Germany halts Nord Stream 2 and Russia responds with a stark warning
How much longer can China’s economy handle ‘zero-Covid’?
Big win: $24 million settlement for women’s soccer team after history of unequal pay
Trump’s Truth Social off to a rocky start as errors plague the app
Portuguese Navy
‘My car is now adrift’: Cargo ship fire imperils thousands of luxury cars
Apple’s Face ID will soon work when you’re wearing a mask. We put it to the test
Here’s what it was like in the courtroom for the Sarah Palin v NYT verdict
Cryptocurrencies take Hollywood, sports and politics by storm
NY Times faces controversy after making changes to Wordle
Market strategist: Geopolitical volatility could be a future buying opportunity
Standard Cognition
This AI technology lets you skip the checkout line
CNN
Families are struggling to keep up with inflation