‘This, too, will pass,’ says PM amid rising cost of living | Loop Jamaica

While imploring Jamaicans to exercise patience in light of the current economic challenges, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the Government would provide additional assistance to vulnerable citizens feeling the effects of the rising cost of living.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening of Isratech Supercentre in Shooter’s Hill, Manchester, Holness empathised with Jamaicans struggling to deal with the rising food and energy prices caused by geopolitical issues in Europe.

“I understand the mood of the country. I understand how the minimum wage earner is feeling. I understand how people feel when they see their electricity bill, and how upset they must be,” said Holness.

“… But this, too, will pass, and it will pass if we ensure that… the finances of our country remains robust and stable,” the prime minister continued.

“In the coming weeks, we will be announcing even further cash transfers to the most vulnerable and the poorest to ensure they can survive this difficult time until matters in the geopolitical arena are resolved, and some stability can return to our global energy and food market,” he disclosed.

The prime minister was, however, quick to caution that the Government had to be strategic in providing relief, especially to the most vulnerable, so that the present economic gains are not derailed.

Turning to the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP, who has been very critical of the Holness-led Administration’s response to the current economic challenges locally, Holness said that he was aware that “the present circumstance of our country offers a great opportunity for political one-upmanship.

“It offers great opportunity for persons to take advantage of the frustrated masses, to divert that into [a] selfish and narrow, political game.

“Maybe that’s the way it is because of the nature of our politics, but I urge Jamaicans to reflect very carefully on our current situation and to acknowledge that this is not the making of the Government,” the prime minister stressed.

“… If the Government acts without caution, and if it acts irresponsibly, the situation could worsen.

“… And so, the approach of the Government is one that seeks to ensure that our economy can withstand the shocks, and, so far, the Jamaican economy, under my Administration, has withstood several shocks and have withstood them very well,” he declared.

The prime minister pointed to the Government’s We CARE Energy Co-Pay programme, under which the Government pays a portion of the electricity bill for some Jamaicans over four months, as an example of how the Government is targeted in its approach to cushion the blow from global energy shocks.

“We have managed, through a pandemic, to keep the country safe, to provide care to those who would have lost employment, to provide support to the most vulnerable, to increase under the PATH programme, and we will continue to do so,” he said in further defence of his Government’s response to the several “shocks” the country has faced.

On the other hand, Holness said the Opposition, during their stint in Government, never implemented relief programmes to assist Jamaicans struggling with high energy costs, for example.

“When has there ever been a Government that has been able to respond in this way? This is not the first time that we have been through an energy crisis,” he insisted.

“Between 2012 and 2014, we went through this crisis. Was there ever a response from the current Opposition, who was the Government then? But now, they have, in Opposition, all the solutions.

“We went through this from 2011 to 2014 when we had a massive devaluation in our dollar and massive food price increases. When did the now Opposition, then Government, offer any care package or support?” Holness questioned.

“I ask, when? They weren’t able to do it, even if they could or wanted to, because they didn’t have the resources,” he insisted.

In citing Jamaica’s unemployment rate falling to a historic low of 6.2 per cent and infrastructural developments in Manchester, including a new business process outsourcing facility, the prime minister said this is evidence that the economy is heading in the right direction.

“So I urge Jamaicans, as difficult as the situation is, now is not the time to take our eyes off good things that are happening in the country.

“The fundamentals of the Jamaican economy are still strong and very good. Were it not the case, shrewd businessmen… would not be making the investments they are making in the country today,” asserted Holness.