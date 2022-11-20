Thomas bags two-timer, including Laban in Caymanas feature Loop Jamaica

Three-time defending champion jockey Anthony Thomas on Sunday rode a two-timer at Caymanas Park, including LABAN the non-restricted overnight allowance, winning by a length and a half at seven furlongs.

Thomas, who fell six winners behind Dane Dawkins on Saturday after the leading rider’s three-timer, first won aboard OKAHUMPA at four furlongs straight in the fifth event for $250,000 claimers.

Aboard LABAN, Thomas stalked a cracking pace set by BATON ROUGE being chased by EAGLE ONE into the straight.

BATON ROUGE took EAGLE ONE through splits of 23.1 and 46.0, while LABAN straightened third along the rail, three lengths off the leaders.

EAGLE ONE grabbed the lead a furlong and a half out with Robert Halledeen, closing the rail on LABAN, who was quickly switched by Thomas to renew his challenge a furlong out.

A used-up EAGLE ONE started weakening approaching the final furlong, and was collared by LABAN who won with top-weight 126lbs at odds of 5-2.

BIG BIG DADDY won the late charge for second ahead of POSITIVE ID and a wilting EAGLE ONE.

Racing continues at the weekend with Saturday-Sunday meets.