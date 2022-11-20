Thomas bags two-timer, including Laban in Caymanas feature Loop Jamaica

Thomas bags two-timer, including Laban in Caymanas feature

File Caymanas Park racing photo.

Three-time defending champion jockey Anthony Thomas on Sunday rode a two-timer at Caymanas Park, including LABAN the non-restricted overnight allowance, winning by a length and a half at seven furlongs.

Thomas, who fell six winners behind Dane Dawkins on Saturday after the leading rider’s three-timer, first won aboard OKAHUMPA at four furlongs straight in the fifth event for $250,000 claimers.

Aboard LABAN, Thomas stalked a cracking pace set by BATON ROUGE being chased by EAGLE ONE into the straight.

BATON ROUGE took EAGLE ONE through splits of 23.1 and 46.0, while LABAN straightened third along the rail, three lengths off the leaders.

EAGLE ONE grabbed the lead a furlong and a half out with Robert Halledeen, closing the rail on LABAN, who was quickly switched by Thomas to renew his challenge a furlong out.

A used-up EAGLE ONE started weakening approaching the final furlong, and was collared by LABAN who won with top-weight 126lbs at odds of 5-2.

BIG BIG DADDY won the late charge for second ahead of POSITIVE ID and a wilting EAGLE ONE.

Racing continues at the weekend with Saturday-Sunday meets.

Man pulls gun on homeless woman in New Kingston

Firearm holder and retired cop weigh in, social media users divided

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The men’s World Cup football tournament kicks off in the small Middle East country of Qatar on Sunday with teams from 32 countries competing to see who will win the trophy.
The 32 teams are divided

Sport

Clarendon College, JC, STATHS and KC qualify for Champions Cup semis

Reigning champions Clarendon College turned in a virtuoso performance to dismiss Mona High 3-1 in their ISSA Champion Cup quarterfinal game at Sabina Park on Saturday.
Also through to the semifinal

Sport

KFC Jamaica signs Khadija Shaw as brand ambassador

KFC Jamaica has signed a two-year brand partnership with Reggae Girlz and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw.
“KFC is a long-time supporter of Jamaican sports and athletes; it is, therefore, an

Jamaica News

Shock as popular stunt rider ‘Big Red’ dies from Portland crash

A pall of gloom continues to hover on social media following news that a popular motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Orange Bay main road in Portland on Thu

Sport

VIDEO: Jamaica Scorpions win regional Super50 title

Jamaica Scorpions beat Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by three wickets in the final of the CG Super50 to take the coveted title at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.
Led by a

