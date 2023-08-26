Thomas-Dodd explores shot put-discus double at next World Champs Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Eight-time national shot put champion Danniel Thomas-Dodd is contemplating a shot put-discus double at the next World Athletics Championships set to be held in Tokyo, Japan, in 2025.

Thomas-Dodd revealed this intention in an interview with Loop News after clinching a spot in the women’s shot put final on Saturday’s eighth and penultimate day of the 19th World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital.

When asked about her departure from discus, she responded, “You know that’s a funny question, my coach and I have been discussing potentially doubling at the next World Championships,” Thomas-Dodd said. “So keeping my fingers crossed that if things go the way we wanted to this season and possibly next season you probably see me in the discus again.

“There are a lot of ladies out there who are doing it, why not, there is no limit on what we can do.”

Thomas-Dodd has a personal best of 59.38m in the discus, which she achieved on May 20, 2014 in Akron, Ohio, USA – that’s nine years ago. Some two months after the discus personal best, Thomas-Dodd finished eighth in the event with a throw of 55.02m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 30-year-old Thomas-Dodd will enter the women’s shot put final with the sixth-best throw of 19.36m, which handed her an automatic qualification. She achieved the automatic qualification with her third and final attempt.

She is happy with the 19.36m going into the final later today.

“I was prepared for the possibility of it taking three jumps to get through to the final because I haven’t competed since our National Championships, which is well over a month now so I am happy I was able to get all three throws and get the big Q.”

Despite her absence from competitions after the National Championships, she voiced minimal concerns, primarily centered around the early morning session’s challenges. She explained, “The biggest concern for me was the morning session and getting up so early. So if the competition starts at 10:25 you will have to be here three hours before the competition starts so. So for me, that was the biggest concern.”

Addressing her outlook for the final, she shared, “Anything is possible. The biggest goal was to get through this first part of it, and then be prepared for the next part. For me it is a big positive as I was able to throw over 19m in this morning session, so now am just going to go and rest for later.”

She arrived in Budapest with a fresh national record and personal best of 19.77m achieved at the Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 27, which represents the fifth-biggest throw in the world this year.

“The PB this season was a good indicator of where I am. I am not going to dwell on that, but it would be nice to get another PB for the championship, whether it puts me on the podium or not that would be a big plus for me.

At the 2019 World Championships, she won the silver medal.