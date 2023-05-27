Thomas-Dodd sets new shot put national record in Los Angeles Loop Jamaica

Thomas-Dodd sets new shot put national record in Los Angeles
Melton Williams

9 hrs ago

Danniel Thomas-Dodd. (PHOTO: File).

Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd threw 19.77m to improve her shot put national record at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season’s sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.

Competing on a sunny but blustery afternoon at UCLA’s Drake Stadium, Thomas-Dodd’s big effort broke her previous national record of 19.55m that she achieved at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima Peru.

Thomas-Dodd’s outstanding effort propelled her to the third position in the world rankings for the shot put this year.

USA’s Maggie Ewen won when she achieved a massive 20.45m throw, a world-leading mark, on her third attempt. The 28-year-old set a personal best to move to third on the US all-time list.

World champion Chase Ealey, who is second on that all-time list with the 20.51m she threw last year, was runner-up with 19.98m.

Local contractors make a mark with renovation of Red Stripe’s office

Local contractors Johnathan Johnson and Nicholas Douglas were recently celebrated by Red Stripe for renovating the company’s iconic ‘Red Stripe House’ corporate building on Spanish Town Road.
Ackeem Blake, Sean Bailey run personal bests to win in Los Angeles

Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Sean Bailey achieved personal best times at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season's sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.
Lyssons Primary retains title at Primary Champs

Lyssons Primary from St Thomas successfully defended their title at the three-day INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits National Primary Schools Athletics Championship, which concluded on Saturday at the National S

Shericka Jackson announced for Diamond League in London

Shericka Jackson, the 200m world champion, has been added to the stellar lineup of athletes participating in the Wanda Diamond League meeting in London on Sunday, July 23.

Jackson will join the pre
Jackson will join the pre

52-y-o facing several years behind bars

Thomas-Dodd sets new shot put national record in Los Angeles

Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd threw 19.77m to improve her shot put national record at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season's sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on S

 

