Thomas-Dodd sets new shot put national record in Los Angeles Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd threw 19.77m to improve her shot put national record at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season’s sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.

Competing on a sunny but blustery afternoon at UCLA’s Drake Stadium, Thomas-Dodd’s big effort broke her previous national record of 19.55m that she achieved at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima Peru.

Thomas-Dodd’s outstanding effort propelled her to the third position in the world rankings for the shot put this year.

USA’s Maggie Ewen won when she achieved a massive 20.45m throw, a world-leading mark, on her third attempt. The 28-year-old set a personal best to move to third on the US all-time list.

World champion Chase Ealey, who is second on that all-time list with the 20.51m she threw last year, was runner-up with 19.98m.