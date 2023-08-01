Thomas, Hope return to West Indies T20I squad for India series Loop Jamaica

Jamaican fast bowler Oshane Thomas and wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope of Barbados have been recalled to the West Indies T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against India.

Thomas had been absent from the T20I setup since December 2021 and had not participated in any cricket matches since December 2022 when he played for the Kandy Falcons in the Lanka Premier League. Despite being part of the ODI squad against India, Thomas did not get the chance to play in any of the games.

Hope, who also serves as the West Indies ODI captain, makes a return to the T20I side after more than a year. His last T20I appearance was in February 2022 during a match in India. With just 19 T20Is under his belt, Hope’s batting strike rate stands at 121.11, coupled with an average of 17.88. His most recent T20 outing was in the previous PSL for the Lahore Qalandars.

The selectors have excluded Shamarh Brooks, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, and Sheldon Cottrell from the West Indies’ last T20I squad, which emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline against South Africa in March.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes, during a press conference, explained that the squad was chosen with an eye on the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“We are looking at various plans as we try to find the right combinations,” said Haynes. “As we prepare; we are looking to build a unit which we believe can do the job when we host the global event in just under a year. We have some match-winners in our line-up and we will look to have the right kind of preparation, starting here in Trinidad on Thursday.”

He also pointed out that other players could be considered in the future, especially with the Caribbean Premier League commencing next month, providing further opportunities for players to stake their claim.

All 15 members of the provisional squad will travel to each match, and a 13-member squad will be finalised for each match, from which the final XI will be selected.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host the opening match on Thursday. The teams then move to the Guyana National Stadium for the second and third fixtures on Sunday, August 6 and Tuesday, August 8.

The series will climax with the blockbuster weekend at the Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida for the final matches on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

All matches start at 10:30am local time (9:30am Jamaica time).

West Indies squad for T20I series against India: Rovman Powell (capt), Kyle Mayers (vice-capt), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.