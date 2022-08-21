Thomas lands Caymanas feature astride D Head Cornerstone Loop Jamaica

Thomas lands Caymanas feature astride D Head Cornerstone
Champion jockey Anthony Thomas ended the weekend with four winners to stay in pursuit of leader Dane Dawkins, booting home D HEAD CORNERSTONE in Sunday’s Caymanas Park 1959 feature race at a mile.

Fourth in the St Leger and Jamaica Derby, D HEAD CORNERSTONE outstayed UNRULY DUDE, sweeping by a half-furlong out for a comfortable win at odds of 3-1.

Trained by Gary Subratie, D HEAD CORNERSTONE won by four and three-quarter lengths in 1:40.3, upstaging United States-bred REAL BOSS, the even-money favourite in the event open to local-bred, non-winners of two races, and imported maidens.

REAL BOSS finished third in the 10-horse field, making mild headway in the straight after being among the backmarkers for most of the backstretch.

Thomas, who landed a three-timer on Saturday, is now four winners off Dane Dawkins, who rode two winners to get the better of his rival in their battle atop the jockeys’ standings.

Dawkins landed the opening event aboard OKAHUMPA at three furlongs straight before returning in the sixth to win astride WILL THE CONQUEROR at five furlongs straight.

Racing continues at the weekend with another Saturday-Sunday dual meet.

