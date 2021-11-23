Thompson-Herah among Female World Athlete of Year finalists | Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah is among the five finalists for World Athletics’ Female World Athlete of the Year award.

An initial shortlist of 10 Olympic champions was revealed by World Athletics last month, and a three-way voting process reduced this by half.

The World Athletics Council’s votes comprised 50 per cent of the result, with the “World Athletics Family” and public votes both holding a weighting of 25 per cent.

The 29-year-old Thompson-Herah copped gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games earlier this year.

She won the 100m and 200m in Olympic records.

Besides her achievements at the Tokyo Games, Thompson-Herah is also the second-fastest woman of all time. She clocked 10.54 seconds in the women’s 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, inching closer to American Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 10.49 seconds, set in 1988.

The other finalists are Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin of the United States, and Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

The men’s finalists were announced on Monday and comprise Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, Ryan Crouser of the United States, Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, and Karsten Warholm of Norway.

The winners will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2021, which will be held virtually on December 1.