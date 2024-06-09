Thompson-Herah awaits professional advice after limping off track Loop Jamaica

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah appeared to sustain an injury during the 100 metres at the New York City Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Jamaican sprinter, who won the 100m and 200m sprint double at the last two Olympic Games, removed her right spike and sat on the track after finishing last in 11.48 seconds (-2.1m/s).

“I felt something uncomfortable as I began to push. I still tried to go but it got worse,” Thompson-Herah posted on Instagram less than an hour after the race. “So, I am awaiting professional advice moving forward. Thanks for your continuous support.”

Thompson-Herah burst out of the blocks and was in the mix before starting to fade midway through the race but began limping near the finish line. She was carried off the track. Thompson-Herah has been hampered by an aching Achilles over her career.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria won the race with a season-best time of 11.18 seconds, finishing ahead of the USA’s Morolake Akinosun (11.20) and Aleia Hobbs (11.21).

This was Thompson-Herah’s second outing of the season. She opened last month at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, clocking 11.30 in the 100m to finish ninth and last, her lowest-ever placing in a race.

With the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games now under the 50-day mark, Thompson-Herah faces a race against time to get ready for the Jamaica Olympic Trials scheduled for 27-30 June.

If Thompson-Herah competes in Paris, she will aim to become the second person, after fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt, to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in both the 100 and 200 metres.