Thompson-Herah beats Jackson in 100m semis at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

Thompson-Herah beats Jackson in 100m semis at Jamaica trials
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did not run after getting out of the blocks in the first semi-final

Melton Williams

1 hrs ago

Elaine Thompson-Herah (centre) wins semi-final two of the women’s 100m on day two of the four-day Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jamaica’s sprint legend Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked an easy 10.91 seconds to beat Shericka Jackson in the second semi-final of the women’s 100m on day two of the four-day Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday.

The 29-year-old Thompson-Herah, a five-time Olympic champion and the 100m and 200m title holder from both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 200, will enter the final later tonight with the fastest qualifying time.

Jackson got the better of Kemba Nelson for second place. Both athletes were credited with 10.98 seconds as they secured the other two automatic qualifying spots into the final.

Briana Williams wins semi-final one of the women’s 100m.

Briana Williams easily won the first semi-final after three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did not run after getting out of the blocks.

Fraser-Pryce appears to false-start earlier. However, a green card was shown to all the athletes, which carries no penalty.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce is the reigning World champion. As the current reigning World champion in the women’s 100m, she has a wild card entry to the event in Oregon.

Fraser-Pryce’s non participation in the semi-finals came a day after she clocked an impressive 10.70 seconds to win her first-round heat on Thursday.

Williams took the semi-final in 10.99 seconds. Remona Burchell (11.15) and Jonielle smith (11.23) finished second and third, respectively to secure their spots in the final.

Natalliah Whyte (11.27) and Natasha Morrison (11.31) are the other finalists.

