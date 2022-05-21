Thompson-Herah clocks 10.94 in Kingston after Birmingham withdrawal | Loop Jamaica

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100m final in am impressive 10.94 seconds at the JAAA/SDF Jubliee Series at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday night.

The Olympic 100m and 200m champion surprisingly turned up for the meet after pulling out of the Birmingham Diamond League, which was also scheduled for the same day.

Thompson-Herah’s management agency stated that the decision was taken out of an abundance of caution after the sprinter experienced some discomfort in training while preparing for what would have been her Diamond League season debut.

She was due compete in the 100m against a field including her fellow Jamaican, Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson and world silver medalistDina Asher-Smithof Great Britain.

Asher-Smith, the British record-holder, won the 100m in Birmingham in 11.11 seconds to beat Jackson who clocked 11.12 seconds

Thompson-Herah’s 10.94 clocking in the final in Kingston was too hot for the field to handle.

Remona Burchell of SprinTec finished second in 11.31 and Jodean Williams of Racers Track Club, third, in 11.40.

Thompson-Herah had earlier won her heat in an easy 11.35 seconds (-1.7m/s).

Obligue Seville wins the men’s 100m in a personal best 9.86 seconds.

Obligue Seville of Racers Track Club clocked a big personal best 9.86 seconds (0.2m/s), his first sub-10 clocking, to easily win the men’s 100m.

Seville’s time represents the second-fastest in the world this year behind Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala’s world lead of 9.86 seconds.

Conroy Jones of Elite Performance finished second in 10.14 seconds, also a personal best, while Emanuel Archibald was third in 10.20.