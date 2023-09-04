Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best 10.92 to win in Switzerland Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah continues to race herself back into shape by winning the women’s 100m in a season’s best of 10.92 at the Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, on Monday.

Imani Lansiquot from Great Britain dipped under 11 seconds for the first time in her career with 10.99. Gina Bass finished third in 11.12, while Zaynab Dosso missed her Italian record by 0.01 with 11.15.

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Shashalee Forbes could only manage sixth place in 11.20. Forbes returned to secure second place in the 200m in 22.74. USA’s Tamara Clark won in 22.64 and Italy’s Dalia Kaddari finished third in 22.86.

“I am happy with my win as I set my season’s best in Zurich last week and I improved it again,” said Thompson-Herah. “I want to continue this season and run more races.”

Two more Jamaican wins were achieved at the meet.

Oblique Seville stormed to victory in the men’s 100m in 10.01, edging Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala (10.04).

Natoya Goule-Toppin won the women’s 800m for the second consecutive year in Bellinzona in 1:57.53. US 19-year-old Addison Wiley also dipped under the 1:58 barrier, improving her PB to 1:57.64. European U20 champion Audrey Werro finished third with 1:58.13 for the fourth-best European U20 time in history, beating three-time European silver medallist Renelle Lamote from France (1:58.42) and Lore Hoffmann from Switzerland (1:58.73) in a high-quality race where nine women dipped under the two-minute barrier.

Jamaica’s Orlando Bennett finished third in the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.40. European indoor champion Jason Joseph from Switzerland took the victory. He followed his national record of 13.08 in Zurich with another win on Swiss soil in 13.18. Louis Francois Mendy from Senegal finished second in 13.29.