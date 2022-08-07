Thompson-Herah credits husband’s presence for improved performances Loop Jamaica

Elaine Thompson-Herah believes the presence of her husband and coach Derron at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England accounted for her improved performances.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist Herah was speaking on Saturday during an interview with SportsMax TV after she completed the Commonwealth Games sprint double by winning the 200m in a Games record of 22.02 seconds to finish streets ahead of the rest of the field.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.51) and Christine Mboma (22.80) of Namibia took silver and bronze, respectively.

The 200m gold came three days after the Jamaican sprint queen held off Julien Alfred of St Lucia and Daryll Neita of England, to claim the 100m gold in 10.95 seconds.

Thompson-Herah also completed the sprint double in the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympics but failed to reproduce her Olympic forms at last month’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

She was outsprinted by her compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the 100 metres.

And in the 200m in Eugene she finished a disappointing seventh in 22.39 as 28-year-old Jackson set a new championships record and the second-fastest time in history, winning in a sensational 21.45. Fraser-Pryce took silver with a new season’s best time of 21.81.

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson were criticised by Commonwealth Games officials for snubbing the event in preference to athletics events in Europe. Jackson won the 200 at a meeting in Poland earlier on Saturday in 21.84 and Fraser-Pryce, the 100m in a world-leading 10.66.

Thompson-Herah’s coach was not in Oregon but she did not give a reason for his absence.