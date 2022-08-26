Thompson-Herah disqualified as Hobbs upsets Jackson in Lausanne 100m Loop Jamaica

Thompson-Herah disqualified as Hobbs upsets Jackson in Lausanne 100m
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Aleia Hobbs, right, of the United States beats Shericka Jackson (left) of Jamaica and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast (centre) in the women’s 100m at the Athletissima IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP).

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified from the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday as her Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson lost in a close finish to Aleia Hobbs of the USA.

Thompson-Herah caused a shock in the stadium as she came out of her blocks well before the gun to further deplete the field as earlier the other Jamaican – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out due to a muscle sprain she experienced during warm-up earlier.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce was the red-hot favourite in a race billed as a re-run of the recent world final, where the Jamaicans swept the medals in Oregon.

Hobbs seized the opportunity to win in 10.87, just ahead of Jackson, who clocked 10.88.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast finished third in 10.89.

