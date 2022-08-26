Thompson-Herah disqualified as Hobbs upsets Jackson in Lausanne 100m Loop Jamaica

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified from the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday as her Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson lost in a close finish to Aleia Hobbs of the USA.

Thompson-Herah caused a shock in the stadium as she came out of her blocks well before the gun to further deplete the field as earlier the other Jamaican – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out due to a muscle sprain she experienced during warm-up earlier.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce was the red-hot favourite in a race billed as a re-run of the recent world final, where the Jamaicans swept the medals in Oregon.

Hobbs seized the opportunity to win in 10.87, just ahead of Jackson, who clocked 10.88.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast finished third in 10.89.