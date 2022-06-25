Thompson-Herah expresses disappointment with big delay of 100m final | Loop Jamaica

Double Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah has expressed disappointment at the embarrassing state of affairs at the Jamaica trials Friday night which saw the start of the women’s 100m finals delayed for more than 15 minutes.

The extended delay because of technical problems at the start prompted commentators to openly worry that the athletes could perform below par, or worse, injury themselves.

Thompson-Herah, the fastest woman alive and the winner of both the 100m and 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, took to her official Instagram page after the race to express herself.

She posted that she was: “Disappointed of the whole situation last night, not upset because I didn’t win”.

“Athletes put their body through a lot all the time and standing out there last night for over 25 minutes past the schedule time was a huge risk,” she added.

Thompson-Herah lamented that: “After warming up for the semi-final and then to come back two hours and plus for the final it was crazy.

“But I am grateful for booking my spot for World Championships, also grateful that I didn’t pick up any injury after that long delay. Thanks for the love support from you all”.

It took at least five attempts for the race to finally get going and it was a cruel twist of fate as the men’s race is normally the final event at the trials. However, the organisers decided that they would flip the script and have the men run before the women.

On at least two occasions when the starter called the athletes to their blocks they apparently did not hear as they kept standing while jogging about to keep themselves warm. On another occasion, some athletes heard the instructions while the others did not.

Even some of the spectators inside the National Stadium were getting impatient with the delayed start.

When they did go on the mark, about four of the eight runners assumed the set position when told to do so; the others apparently did not hear.

At one stage, the eventual winner, Shericka Jackson, appeared visibly upset and was seen gesticulating.

It was stated during the broadcast that the athletes were told to change back to their warm-up gear while the officials attempted to sort out the glitches. However, that did not happen and after the extended delay, the race eventually got underway.

Jackson sped to victory in an astounding 10.77 seconds, with the vastly improved Kemba Nelson, Jackson’s former training partner running a blinder on the outside to finish second in a big personal best of 10.88.

Thompson-Herah who was sluggish out of the blocks finished third in 10.89.

The three will join defending champion from Doha, 2019, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in representing Jamaica at the World Championships, which get underway on July 5 in Eugene, Oregon.