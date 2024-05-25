Thompson-Herah finishes last in 100m at Pre Classic, Sha’Carri wins Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah finished last in the women’s 100m at the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Thompson-Herah crossed the line in 11.30 seconds in her first race of the season and first competitive appearance since last September’s Prefontaine Classic.

The race was won by Sha’Carri Richardson. The reigning world champion made a good start but trailed Julien Alfred of St Lucia in the early stages. Richardson then picked up impressively at 30m and cruised into the lead with the American able to coast across the line in a time of 10.83.

Richardson’s time is the second-fastest in the world this year behind University of Tennessee senior Jacious Sears, who clocked 10.77 on April 13.

Alfred was second in 10.93 with Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain clocking 10.98 in third ahead of fellow Briton Daryll Neita, who clocked 11 seconds flat.

“I feel like I’m continuing to grow and develop into a mature young lady, a mature athlete, as well as a vessel that I am put on earth to continue to grow,” Richardson said.

Richardson will get her shot at a spot on the U.S. team for Paris at the Olympic trials next month in Eugene. She was denied a chance to run in the Tokyo Games because of a positive drug test for marijuana following her first-place finish in the 100 at the trials.

Richardson fell to ninth in the 100 at the 2021 Prefontaine, her first competition following the Olympics disappointment. She did not qualify for the world championships at Hayward Field in 2022.

But since then, she has steadily made a comeback. In 2023, she won her first Diamond League event in Doha. Then she blazed to a title in the U.S. national championships before winning the gold medal at the worlds in Budapest.

Asked if she would race again before the Olympic trials, she said: “We’ll see. Watch.”

Shanieka Ricketts was the best-placed Jamaican at the meet, finishing third in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 14.55 metres. Cuba’s Leyanis Perez Hernandez won with 14.73 metres, while Thea Laford of Dominica was second with 14.62 metres.

Roshawn Clarke finished fourth in the men’s 400-metre hurdles with a time of 49.07 seconds, while his Jamaican compatriot Malik James-King was fifth in 49.51. Gerald Drummond of Costa Rica took the victory in 48.56, beating Estonia’s Rasmus Magi (48.85) and CJ Allen of the U.S. (48.99).

Ackeem Blake clocked 10.12 seconds for fourth place in the men’s 100 metres, while his Jamaican compatriot Sandrey Davison set a personal best of 10.13 for fifth place. American Christian Coleman won with a season-best 9.95 seconds. Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala was second in 9.98 seconds.

World champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica finished sixth in the women’s 100-metre hurdles with a time of 12.65 seconds. Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France won with a personal-best and national record time of 12.52. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished second in 12.54, just ahead of Tonea Marshall of the U.S., who finished third in 12.55.

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica finished fourth in the men’s 110-metre hurdles in 13.28 seconds. American Grant Holloway, a three-time world champion, won with a world-best time this season of 13.03. Daniel Roberts (13.13) and Freddie Crittenden (13.16) completed a 1-2-3 finish for the U.S.

The Prefontaine Classic was the fifth stop of the year on the elite international Diamond League series. For the Americans vying for a spot on the Olympic team, it served as key tune-up.

The US Olympic Trials will take place at Hayward Field from June 21-30, while the Jamaica Olympic Trials are scheduled for June 27-30 at the National Stadium in Kingston.