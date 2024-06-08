Thompson-Herah leads 17 Jamaicans in action in New York on Sunday Loop Jamaica

Double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will race for the second time this year when she lines up in the women’s 100 metres at the New York City Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on Sunday.

With the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games now under the 50-day mark, the only way for the Jamaican is up in New York. Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m/200m sprint double at the past two Olympic Games, opened her season last month at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene, clocking 11.30 in the 100m to finish ninth – her lowest ever placing in a race. However, the 31-year-old tends to improve as the season progresses, increasing the likelihood of a faster time and higher finish in New York.

Thompson-Herah will compete against six Americans, including Aleia Hobbs (season’s best of 10.88), Celera Barnes (season’s best of 11.02), and Kennedy Blackmon (season’s best of 11.06). The race is scheduled to start at 12:03 pm Jamaica time.

Sixteen other Jamaicans will be in action on the day, which also features global champions Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The Olympic 400m hurdles champion will contest her first 400m flat of the year, a race that also includes the Jamaican duo of Junelle Bromfield and Stacey Ann Williams.

McLaughlin-Levrone has displayed superb form in other disciplines so far this year, clocking a 200m PB of 22.07 and running a world-leading 52.70 in her first 400m hurdles race of the season.

The 24-year-old won the 400m in New York last year in a meeting record of 49.51, then went on to reduce that PB to 48.74 to win the US title, but that also marked the end of her season as an injury ruled her out of the World Championships.

Now back to full fitness, McLaughlin-Levrone will take on a field that includes fellow US sub-50-second sprinters Quanera Hayes, Kendall Ellis and Talitha Diggs.

Lyles, one of the protagonists of sprint, will contest his first 200m of the season, having already impressed across a range of distances this year.

The multiple world champion took world indoor silver medals at 60m and 4x400m in March before anchoring USA to 4x100m at the World Relays in The Bahamas last month. More recently, he clocked a 100m season’s best of 9.85 at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, the second-fastest time of his career behind the 9.83 PB he set to win the world title in Budapest last year.

Lyles has won the 200m at this meeting for the past two years, clocking 19.83 last year and 19.61 in 2022 – just 0.03 shy of the meeting record. The 26-year-old will be keen to make a statement on Sunday in a race that also includes his younger brother Josephus as well as world and Olympic finalist Joe Fahnbulleh, both sub-20-second performers.

Schedule for Jamaican athletes

Men’s triple jump – 10:00 amO’Brien WaysomeJordan Scott

Women’s high jump – 10:00 amKimberly Williamson

Men’s long jump – 11:45 amCarey McLeod

Women’s long jump – 11:45 amTissanna Hickling

Women’s 100m – 12:03 pmElaine Thompson-Herah

Women’s 100m hurdles – 12:12 pmYanique ThompsonDanielle Williams

Men’s 110m hurdles – 12:21 pmRasheed BroadbellTyler Mason

Men’s 400m – 12:29 pmZandrion Barnes

Men’s 100m – 12:39 pmSandrey DavisonKadrian Goldsmith

Women’s 400m – 1:03 pmJunelle BromfieldStacey Ann Williams

Women’s 200m – 1:13 pmAshanti MooreJodean Williams