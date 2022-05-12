Thompson-Herah, Parchment lead 26 Jamaicans in action today in Ponce | Loop Jamaica

Olympic gold medallists Elaine Thompson-Herah and Hansle Parchment are among 26 Jamaicans who are listed to compete at the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic, a World Athletics Continental TourSilver meeting, at the Francisco Montaner Stadium in Ponce on Thursday.
Sprint great Thompson-Herah, will be leading the field in the women’s 100m. The challenge for the five-time Olympic gold medallist will come from a deep field of sprinters including double 2021 NCAA champion Cambrea Sturgis, who ran a PB of 10.87 last month in North Carolina.
Three other Jamaicans are in the line-up. They are Natasha Morrison, Shockoria Wallace and Natalliah Whyte.
Four Jamaicans are listed in the men’s 100m, which is expected to be a fierce battle with the fields featuring 11 men who have run under 10 seconds for the event, led by 2021’s fastest man, USA’s Trayvon Bromell.
The biggest challenges to Bromell will come from his training partner Marvin Bracy.
The Jamaicans in the line-up are multiple Olympic medallist Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Nigel Ellis and Tyquendo Tracey.
The men’s 110m hurdles is also expected to be a star-studded event with Tokyo champion Parchment facing USA’s Devon Allen. Allen, who is also an American football player, recently signed to play receiver in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he delays his entry to the NFL training camp to focus first on the track season.
Also in the line-up are two other Jamaicans – Damion Thomas and Rasheed Broadbell.
The women’s 100m hurdles will feature Jamaica’s 2015 world champion Danielle Williams against Puerto Rico’s own, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the Olympic 100m hurdles champion and world leader with 12.39.
SCHEDULE FOR JAMAICAN ATHLETES
Women’s long jump
Tissanna Hickling
Chanice Porter
Women’s 400m hurdles
Kimisha Chambers
Janieve Russell
Shiann Salmon
Rhonda White
Men’s 100m
Ackeem Blake
Yohan Blake
Nigel Ellis
Tyquendo Tracey
Women’s 100m
Natasha Morrison
Elaine Thompson-Herah
Shockoria Wallace
Natalliah Whyte
Women’s 400m
Junelle Bromfield
Chrisann Gordon-Powell
Men’s 400m
Sean Bailey
Demish Gaye
Men’s triple jump
Jordon Scott
Men’s shot put
O’Dayne Richards
Men’s 110 hurdles
Damion Thomas
Hansle Parchment
Rasheed Broadbell
Men’s 300m
Nathon Allen
Christopher Taylor
Women’s 100m hurdles
Danielle Williams