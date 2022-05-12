Thompson-Herah, Parchment lead 26 Jamaicans in action today in Ponce | Loop Jamaica

Olympic gold medallists Elaine Thompson-Herah and Hansle Parchment are among 26 Jamaicans who are listed to compete at the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic, a World Athletics Continental TourSilver meeting, at the Francisco Montaner Stadium in Ponce on Thursday.

Sprint great Thompson-Herah, will be leading the field in the women’s 100m. The challenge for the five-time Olympic gold medallist will come from a deep field of sprinters including double 2021 NCAA champion Cambrea Sturgis, who ran a PB of 10.87 last month in North Carolina.

Three other Jamaicans are in the line-up. They are Natasha Morrison, Shockoria Wallace and Natalliah Whyte.

Four Jamaicans are listed in the men’s 100m, which is expected to be a fierce battle with the fields featuring 11 men who have run under 10 seconds for the event, led by 2021’s fastest man, USA’s Trayvon Bromell.

The biggest challenges to Bromell will come from his training partner Marvin Bracy.

The Jamaicans in the line-up are multiple Olympic medallist Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Nigel Ellis and Tyquendo Tracey.

The men’s 110m hurdles is also expected to be a star-studded event with Tokyo champion Parchment facing USA’s Devon Allen. Allen, who is also an American football player, recently signed to play receiver in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he delays his entry to the NFL training camp to focus first on the track season.

Also in the line-up are two other Jamaicans – Damion Thomas and Rasheed Broadbell.

The women’s 100m hurdles will feature Jamaica’s 2015 world champion Danielle Williams against Puerto Rico’s own, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the Olympic 100m hurdles champion and world leader with 12.39.

SCHEDULE FOR JAMAICAN ATHLETES

Women’s long jump

Tissanna Hickling

Chanice Porter

Women’s 400m hurdles

Kimisha Chambers

Janieve Russell

Shiann Salmon

Rhonda White

Men’s 100m

Ackeem Blake

Yohan Blake

Nigel Ellis

Tyquendo Tracey

Women’s 100m

Natasha Morrison

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Shockoria Wallace

Natalliah Whyte

Women’s 400m

Junelle Bromfield

Chrisann Gordon-Powell

Men’s 400m

Sean Bailey

Demish Gaye

Men’s triple jump

Jordon Scott

Men’s shot put

O’Dayne Richards

Men’s 110 hurdles

Damion Thomas

Hansle Parchment

Rasheed Broadbell

Men’s 300m

Nathon Allen

Christopher Taylor

Women’s 100m hurdles

Danielle Williams