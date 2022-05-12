Thompson-Herah, Parchment win easily in Puerto Rico | Loop Jamaica

Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah cruised to victory in the women’s 100m at the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting on Thursday in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The Jamaican, who defended the women’s 100m and 200m on the athletics track at Tokyo 2020 to obtain the coveted ‘double-double’, recorded a meet record 10.93 time, beating Michelle-Lee Ahye’s 11.06.

“It’s a pleasure to be here, first time in Puerto Rico. The course is amazing, just crossed the line healthy. I’m really happy about that,” Thompson-Herah told American broadcaster ESPN2. “I’ve worked very hard, knowing I could be the fastest woman alive. It was a pleasure to put my name in the history books and I continue to work to make more history.”

Hansle Parchment, the reigning 110m hurdles Olympic champion, won his signature event with a season’s best 13.15. American Devon Allen close behind at 13.20.

“So many things to fix. I’m sure coach is already getting his little book ready with all things I need to work,” said Parchment. “Otherwise, I had fun. Good atmosphere. It’s warm, so it was good.”