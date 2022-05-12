Thompson-Herah, Parchment win easily in Puerto Rico | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Thompson-Herah, Parchment win easily in Puerto Rico | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Witness denies $95K offer to testify against alleged ‘Clans’ gangsters

Thompson-Herah, Parchment win in Puerto Rico

Islandwide community model search supported by MPs

10 things to know about Barbara Gloudon

Jamaica airspace being reopened after PR nightmare

Kingston Properties reports 15% increase in Q1 profits

Warmington says NWA to blame in part for poor quality roadworks

Sha’Carri Richardson could be greatest female sprinter, says Gatlin

ibex seeks to add 500 BPO jobs in May

Hannah wants to operate a home for orphans

Thursday May 12

24?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Elaine Thompson-Herah.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah cruised to victory in the women’s 100m at the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting on Thursday in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The Jamaican, who defended the women’s 100m and 200m on the athletics track at Tokyo 2020 to obtain the coveted ‘double-double’, recorded a meet record 10.93 time, beating Michelle-Lee Ahye’s 11.06.

“It’s a pleasure to be here, first time in Puerto Rico. The course is amazing, just crossed the line healthy. I’m really happy about that,” Thompson-Herah told American broadcaster ESPN2. “I’ve worked very hard, knowing I could be the fastest woman alive. It was a pleasure to put my name in the history books and I continue to work to make more history.”

Hansle Parchment, the reigning 110m hurdles Olympic champion, won his signature event with a season’s best 13.15. American Devon Allen close behind at 13.20.

“So many things to fix. I’m sure coach is already getting his little book ready with all things I need to work,” said Parchment. “Otherwise, I had fun. Good atmosphere. It’s warm, so it was good.”

Related Articles

Sport

May 7, 2022 06:18 PM

Sport

May 8, 2022 02:26 AM

Sport

February 22, 2022 08:09 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Witness denies $95K offer to testify against alleged ‘Clans’ gangsters

Sport

Thompson-Herah, Parchment win in Puerto Rico

Lifestyle

Islandwide community model search supported by MPs

More From

Jamaica News

Veteran broadcaster Barbara Gloudon has died

See also

Veteran broadcaster Barbara Gloudon has died.
She died on Wednesday night.
Gloudon, who was also a playwright, died a few days after the passing of her husband Ancile, who died on April 30.

Jamaica News

Three girls go missing from children’s home in St Mary

Three wards of the state have gone missing from the Pringle Children’s Home in Highgate, St Mary.
Activating an Ananda Alert for the three wards on Thursday, the police said they have been miss

Sport

Thompson-Herah, Parchment lead 26 Jamaicans in action today in Ponce

Olympic gold medallists Elaine Thompson-Herah and Hansle Parchment are among 26 Jamaicans who are listed to compete at the Puerto Rico International Athletics Classic, a World Athletics Continent

Jamaica News

PM makes back-to-work plea to NWC staff to avoid ‘sinking own ship’

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has made an impassioned plea to the striking National Water Commission (NWC) workers to return to their jobs in order to avoid losing the economic gains that are being ma

Sport

Chris Armond, renown face and voice of local racing, has died

Christopher Armond, the face and voice of local racing at Caymanas Park for decades, passed away on Wednesday, age 66.
Since retiring as racing director, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment

Jamaica News

Jamaica’s weather forecast shows increased rainfall starting Thursday

…expected to continue into next week

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols