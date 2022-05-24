Thompson-Herah returns to Eugene in top 100m field | Loop Jamaica

After blazing a 10.54 100m at the Prefontaine Classic last year, Jamaica’s five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah is to return to Eugene’s Hayward Field as part of a stacked 100m line-up on Saturday.

Britain’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaica’s Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson went head-to-head at last weekend’s Birmingham Diamond League and will face each other again as they look to challenge Thompson-Herah in Eugene.

USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson, who ran a 10.72 PB last year, also returns and they will be joined by multiple world medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou, world indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji, Briana Williams, Teahna Daniels and Twanisha Terry.

Kambundji will also be competing in the 200m, where she lines up alongside Thompson-Herah’s fellow Jamaican sprint superstar Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and two-time Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas.

After racing in Eugene, Fraser-Pryce will take to the Charlety Stadium track on June 18 where she will go up against Kambundji, Ta Lou and Dutch two-time world champion Dafne Schippers in the 100m at the Meeting de Paris.

Already announced for the event, which is the seventh stop in this season’s Diamond League season, are Miller-Uibo and her fellow Bahamian Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner.