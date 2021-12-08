Thompson-Herah shortlisted for BBC World Sport Star 2021 | Loop Jamaica

The unstoppable Elaine Thompson-Herah is on course to close out an outstanding year in athletics as she has been nominated for yet another award, this time the BBC Sports Personality of the Year World Sport Star Awards.

Fresh from copping the prestigious World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year award, Thompson-Herah has been named among the BBC’s World Sport Star nominees.

The list is made up of the elites in their various sporting discipline. It includes Mexico’s Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez for boxing; Ireland’s Rachael Blackmore in the category horse racing; United States’ Tom Brady for American football; Serbia’s Novak Djokovic for tennis; and Netherlands’ Max Verstappen for Formula 1 racing.

The Sports Personality of the Year Awards take place on Sunday, December 19 at Media City UK in Salford.

Voting for the event opened on Monday, December 6.

Thompson-Herah’s phenomenal year saw her achieving the second-equal fastest time in history during the 100m final in Tokyo. She also set both a Jamaican national record as well as the Olympic record of 10.61 seconds.

Thompson-Herah defended the 100m and 200m titles she won in Rio in 2016 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added the 4×100 metre gold in the Japan capital.