Thompson-Herah tops Commonwealth women’s 100 heats Loop Jamaica

1 hrs ago

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica runs in her women’s 100m heat during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah confirmed she was the sprinter to beat in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, with a strong 100-metre heat run on Tuesday’s opening day of athletics.

A recent world championships bronze medalist in Oregon, the Jamaican progressed to the semifinals in 10.99 seconds when winning the second of seven heats.

The double Olympic gold medalist in the event finished behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in a Jamaican sweep of the 100 in the United States.

Thompson-Herah, the equal-fastest qualifier for the semifinals alongside Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, is confident she can reclaim her best form in Birmingham.

“You have to believe in yourself because no-one else can believe in you,” Thompson-Herah said.

“I wanted to do well this year. It’s not on God’s watch. It is on my watch. Whatever time I put together, I will work my way back up to the top. (My plans) are to have fun, smile, breath and just run.”

Fraser-Pryce is in Birmingham but has opted against competing in the games. She is preparing for the remainder of the season with her coach Reynaldo Walcott, who has other athletes competing in Birmingham.

The women’s 100 semifinals and final will be on Wednesday at Alexander Stadium.

