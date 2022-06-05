Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Rabat in 10.83 | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had maintained on the eve of competition that she was “not in the best shape” nevertheless delivered a smooth performance at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday.

Thompson-Herah won the 100m in a meeting record 10.83 seconds.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast was second in 11.04, from Natasha Morrison of Jamaica, who clocked 11.22.

Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica finished third in women’s 400m in 51.37.

Dominican Republic’s Olympic silver medallist and world leader Marileidy Paulino won the event. She finished two metres clear in 50.10, with Sada Williams of Barbados second in 50.74.

Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica finished second in the women’s triple jump with 14.43m and Slovenia’s Neja Filipic third, a centimetre behind.

Thea Lafond of Dominica won with a fifth-round effort of 14.46m.

Jaheel Hyde of Jamaica clocked a season’s best 49.35 seconds but it was only good enough for fifth place in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Khallifah Rosser of the USA crossed the line first in a meeting record of 48.25 from Estonia’s Rasmus Magi, who clocked 48.73.

Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres finished a disappointing last in the men’s discus with an effort of 61.34m

Kristjan Ceh retained his current hero status in the event. The 22-year-old Slovenian, who retains his glasses during competition, has something of the look of Clark Kent – but he is currently throwing like Superman.

Having set a Diamond League and Slovenian record of 71.27m in Birmingham, improving on his previous PB of 68.75m and moving up to 10th on the all-time list, Ceh repeated the trick with a massive effort of 69.42m.

That took over the lead from Sweden’s Olympic and world champion Daniel Stahl, who had managed 67.16m in the previous round. And after Ceh improved still further to 69.68m in the final round, Stahl could only muster 62.53m.

Australia’s Matthew Denny also excelled himself on the night, taking third place with a personal best of 67.07m.