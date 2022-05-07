Thompson-Herah wins 200m at Jubilee series in Kingston | Loop Jamaica

Double Olympic sprint champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 200m at the second meet of the JAAA/SDF Jubilee series at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

Thompson-Herah, considered the greatest female sprinter of all time with five Olympic titles, ran 22.75 seconds (-0.6m/s) for an easy victory despite easing down. Stephenie-Ann Mcpherson clocked 23.16 for second while Natasha Morrison finished third with 23.52 seconds.

British Sprinter Zharnel Hughes of Racers Track Club won the men’s 200m in 20.56 seconds (-0.7m/s). Antonio Watson (20.86), also of Racers Track Club, and Jazeel Murphy (21.28) of Titans finished second and third, respectively.

Oblique Seville wins the men’s 100m.

Oblique Seville of Racers Track Club of Racers Track Club clocked a new personal best of 10.00 seconds to win the men’s 100m.

MVP Track Club’s Kishane Thompson was second in 10.21, also a personal best, while Kadrian Goldson of GC Foster College finished third in 10.24 seconds.

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson of MVP Track Club won the women’s 100m in 11.00 seconds (-1.8m/s).

Jackson’s MVP teammate Bahamian Anthonique Strachan, who beat Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce over 200m at the Velocity Fest 11 in Kingston on April 23, finished second in 11.40. Third went to Sprintec’s Remona Burchell in 11.43 seconds.

Orlando Bennett, running unattached, proved too good for the field in the men’s 110m hurdles winning in 13.71 seconds. The MVP pair of Rohan Cole (14.10) and Akeem Cargill (14.36) finished second and third, respectively.

Traves Smikle, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, secured an easy victory in the men’s discus on his 30th birthday.

Smikle, competing unattached, secured the victory with a season’s best 66.60m, which surpassed the World Athletics Championships 2022qualifying mark of 66m.

Chad Wright of Throwers R Us was second with an effort of 58.63m while Calabar High schoolboy Kobe Lawrence finished third with 53.42m.

The Jubilee series comprises four meets.

The events are designed to assist senior athletes as they prepare for the JAAA National Championships and other international competitions, including the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon from July 15 to 24.