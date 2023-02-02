Thompson-Herah wins 60m in Norway Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s back-to-back 100m and 200m Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 60m at the Karsten Warholm Invitational in Norway on Thursday.

The fastest woman alive showed her class in a mainly local field, winning in a time of 7.30 seconds, her first indoor meeting this season. She won ahead of home favourite Helene Ronningen (7.40)and Ukraine’s Viktoriya Ratnikova (7.53).

“It was a good one,” Thompson-Herah said after her race. “I’m not used to this surface, I tried to take a shakeout yesterday to get the feel of it, but I’m grateful I crossed the line healthy.”

It was Thompson-Herah’s second appearance for the 2023 season. She opened her season at last Saturday’s Queen’s/Grace Jackson Invitational Meet at the National Stadium in Kingston by winning the 60m in 7.15 seconds.

The 30-year-old won 100m bronze and 4x100m silver at last year’s World Championshipsbut was some way off her devastating best in Oregon. She has the chance to win a first individual world title when the World Championships take place in August in Budapest.