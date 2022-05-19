Thompson-Herah withdraws from Birmingham Diamond League | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Thompson-Herah withdraws from Birmingham Diamond League
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Thompson-Herah withdraws from Birmingham Diamond League

Loop Sports

44 minutes ago

Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out of the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Saturday.

Thompson-Herah’s management agency stated that the decision was taken out of an abundance of caution after the sprinter experienced some discomfort in training while preparing for what would have been her Diamond League season debut.

The management agency further added that Thompson-Herah plans to return to competition “in short order”.

Thompson-Herah was due compete in the 100m against a field including her fellow Jamaican, Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, world silver medalistDina Asher-Smith of Great Britain and Americans Gabby Thomas (Olympic 200m bronze medalist) and Cambrea Sturgis, who is ranked third in the world this year.

Last year at the Tokyo Olympics, Thompson-Herah joined her fellow countryman Usain Boltas the only sprinters to sweep the 100m and 200m at multiple Olympics.

She ran the second-fastest times in history in the 100m and 200m, trailing only Florence Griffith-Joyner‘s world records from 1988.

Following the Olympics, the Nike-sponsored athlete achieved her 100m personal best at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. She clocked 10.54 seconds, just five hundredths off Griffith-Joyner’s record.

