‘Thousands’ in fear of job cuts, non-renewal of contracts, says Al-Rawi

Former minister of rural development and local government and former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi said they have received information that many public workers, particularly those within CPEP and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government’s Forestry Division, are afraid they will be terminated or their contracts will not be renewed under the new UNC government.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Al-Rawi said the number of job losses could be in the thousands:

“Our information is that government intends to review these things en masse, the fear that thousands of workers have is that they will just simply be put out of jobs, either by way of reduction of the number of teams that contractors manage or by way of a cancellation of the programme entirely, and then there will be a reboot or reset. “I can also confirm that government appears to have taken an approach especially with respect to COVID-19 workers at the RHAs. “One RHA alone, 700 workers, another RHA, 900 workers, to simply not renew persons into their contract. So the issue of firings is enlargened by non-contract renewals. “The Opposition puts the population on notice that thousands of persons, particularly along the lowest-paid echelons of CEPEP, Forestry, and now the RHAs, where direction has been given that there are to be no renewals of contracts.”

He said the information has been relayed by whistleblowers who are afraid to speak publicly, adding that he received information that 80 people from Regional Health Authorities have not had their contracts renewed.

“I understand that several people [at the office of the Attorney General] have been summarily brought forward for their contracts to be bought out to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. “So instead of taking persons and putting them into another area of the office of the Attorney General, they have been brought forward, told pack your bags immediately, escorted out by security downstairs and told we’ll get back to you on the purchase of your contracts.”

The People’s National Movement has also launched a hotline asking for anyone who is being affected to reach out to them.

Al-Rawi added that after taking office as former attorney general, there were no major job cuts.

“None of persons that I inherited at the office of the Attorney General were sent home, my personal secretary when I became attorney general was the personal attorney general of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.”

Al-Rawi also refuted allegations of contractors within CEPEP and the Ministry of receiving exorbitant salaries.

“Ministers [Barry] Padarath and [Saddam] Hosein alleged that contractors at RDC were taking home $45,000 a month. CPEP, there was reference to similar figures, that was not true. At CEPEP the monthly contractor fee, I’ve double-checked, is $21,000 and at the RDC…the entire figure for the contractor at RDC is a whopping $4,581.60. “The RDC forestry programme employs approximately 4,700 workers. The vast majority of those workers, foreman, rehabilitation assistant. A rehabilitation assistant earns $120 a day; tool operator, $146 a day, a foreman, $165 a day. “So amongst the 80 established and 64 temporary contractors, you’re looking at thousands of persons earning close to minimum wage.” “At CPEP just for the record, a labourer earns $135 a day, an operator $145.20 a day, a foreman $165 a day. There are over 10,700 workers at CPEP and 4,700 at Forestry. “We are informed that the review of these entities…is underway and that review meets with the statements of Minister Padarath…he said I was “taking front”…therefore in my humble view I took that as a confirmation of mass firings.”

Al-Rawi added that he has no direct control regarding the renewal of contracts.

“There is a fear amongst thousands of persons that they will be out of employment…my enquiries have confirmed that the issue of the extension of contracts…is a matter squarely for the boards of directors of those companies. “I, as minister then of rural development and local government, gave no instructions and certainly, could not and was not involved in any contract renewals per se.”

Al-Rawi urged government to exercise fairness and responsibility.

“It surely cannot be that everybody that was hired for the 10 years that we were in office are labelled as PNM and must be sent home and escorted with police down to the door. There ought to be a degree of fairness and transparency in the process.”

He said as more information is gathered it will be made public.