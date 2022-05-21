Thousands of dollars worth of cable wires recovered in Portmore raid | Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South Police is reporting a significant dent in the operations of the criminal networks that trade in copper wires with the recovery, Saturday morning, of what is estimated to be hundreds of feet of cable wires used by the telecommunications companies.

It is understood that a small team of police, acting on information, carried out an operation at about 4:20 am on Augustus Drive in Passagefort, Portmore, St Catherine where vandals were in the process of removing cable wires.

According to information received, the vandals, estimated to be about eight including lookouts, ran in different directions on the approach of the police leaving behind the cable wires. The small group of police could not chase and all the criminals escaped.

It is believed that the criminals had vehicles parked in different sections of Portmore that were to be used to do the pickup.

The removed cable wires disrupted the telecommunications network of households and businesses in sections of Portmore, which include Waterford, Caymanas, Passagefort and Gregory Park. Several banks operating in the space were also impacted.

“The team recovered all of what they had removed and placed a dent in the lucrative copper trade. This was a multimillion-dollar find, which will enable the telecommunications company to recover some of the losses they have been incurring for a while,” a police source said.