Thousands turnout to say goodbye Senior Superintendent Delroy Hewitt Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
14 hrs ago

Retired Senior Superintendent, Delroy Hewitt remembered

Late retired Senior Superintendent of Police Delroy Hewitt was on Saturday remembered as a hard-working and dedicated son of Jamaican soil who made invaluable contributions towards tackling crime across the island.

The Thanksgiving Service to celebrate the life of the Jamaica Constabulary Force officer was held at the Boulevard Baptist Church, St Andrew.

The late retired officer passed away on May 7 he was 70.

It was a service where the late retired officer was given full police honors and where thousands of Jamaicans from all over came out to pay their final respect to a man considered by many to be a crime-fighter extraordinaire.

Paula Llewelyn, Director of Public Prosecution was one of the attendants at the service who spoke glowingly of the late retired policeman.

“Mr Hewitt was a crime fighter extraordinaire,” said DPP Llewelyn.

Chairman of the Police Officers Association Senior Superintendent Wayne Cameron also paid tribute and noted that Hewitt’s death is a great loss to his relatives and friends.

SSP Cameron noted that Hewitt had a passion for children and crime fighting, was fearless, and was feared by criminals.

