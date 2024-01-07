Threat of industrial action by Gov’t dental surgeons averted for now Loop Jamaica

The threat of industrial action from Government-employed dental surgeons appears to have been averted for now, this after the Finance and Public Service Ministry submitted a preliminary proposal scale for the group’s long-awaited compensation review.

The Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), which represents over 100 dental surgeons, had threatened that the medical professionals could take industrial action in the coming week if their wage issues were not settled.

In a statement early Thursday, UCASE accused the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service of dragging their feet on finalising an outstanding compensation review for the dental surgeons.

But by late Thursday, the Dr Nigel Clarke-led Finance Ministry issued what has been termed as a preliminary proposal scale for the salaries of dental surgeons.

President of the Jamaica Association of Public Dental Surgeons, Dr Vanessa Kiffin, said the surgeons were restive because the Finance Ministry did not respond to their request for an update on the wage issues on December 4, 2023.

Given that the proposal has now been received, Kiffin said the threat of industrial action has been suspended.

“At this time right now, we’re just primarily concerned with doing the in-depth analysis (of the proposed wage scales), and I think once that concludes, we can better advise our members on the way forward and what ought to be done,” Kiffin told reporters.

UCASE, in its statement, said wage negotiations with the dental surgeons have been outstanding since April 1, 2022, this despite the parties having had several meetings.

Last November, the disgruntled medical professionals took to the streets to express their anger over the delay in completing their compensation review.