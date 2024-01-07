Threat of industrial action by Gov’t dental surgeons averted for now Loop Jamaica

Threat of industrial action by Gov’t dental surgeons averted for now Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Financial Ministry submits preliminary proposal scale for compensation review

Loop News

18 hrs ago

The threat of industrial action from Government-employed dental surgeons appears to have been averted for now, this after the Finance and Public Service Ministry submitted a preliminary proposal scale for the group’s long-awaited compensation review.

The Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), which represents over 100 dental surgeons, had threatened that the medical professionals could take industrial action in the coming week if their wage issues were not settled.

In a statement early Thursday, UCASE accused the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service of dragging their feet on finalising an outstanding compensation review for the dental surgeons.

But by late Thursday, the Dr Nigel Clarke-led Finance Ministry issued what has been termed as a preliminary proposal scale for the salaries of dental surgeons.

President of the Jamaica Association of Public Dental Surgeons, Dr Vanessa Kiffin, said the surgeons were restive because the Finance Ministry did not respond to their request for an update on the wage issues on December 4, 2023.

Given that the proposal has now been received, Kiffin said the threat of industrial action has been suspended.

“At this time right now, we’re just primarily concerned with doing the in-depth analysis (of the proposed wage scales), and I think once that concludes, we can better advise our members on the way forward and what ought to be done,” Kiffin told reporters.

UCASE, in its statement, said wage negotiations with the dental surgeons have been outstanding since April 1, 2022, this despite the parties having had several meetings.

Last November, the disgruntled medical professionals took to the streets to express their anger over the delay in completing their compensation review.

Massive probe underway as plane crashes in St Elizabeth

The police say they are following several theories regarding a small airplane that crashed in a section of Elim in northeastern St Elizabeth on Friday night.
Police report that sometime after 7 pm,

Hundreds now using JCA’S new mobile app

More than 1,000 persons are now using ‘JaCustoms Connect’, a new Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) mobile application, to undertake their business-related transactions with the entity.
The mobile applic

Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024

The Manchester police are probing the parish’s third murder since the start of the year, this after a farmer was shot and killed by gunmen at a bar in Porus in the parish on Friday night.
The decea

Cop and co-accused slapped with multiple charges in murder probe

A policeman was charged with murder and several breaches of the Firearms Act in relation to two incidents in his community on December 27.
He has been identified as 32-year-old Constable Jimoke Ing

‘I just love Jamaica,’ declared Fantasia of her favourite travel spot

Jamaica has received a glowing endorsement from American singer and actress, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, who listed the island as her favourite place to visit.
“I love Jamaica,” declared Barrino-Tayl

‘Delay is danger!’ PNP calls on Gov’t to push hard to combat inflation

Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, is urging the Government to take proactive and creative measures to combat inflation.
Hylton believes that infl

 

