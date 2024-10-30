Jamaica Rent– A-Car-Association explores emerging chinese vehicles 'Bling' shot and killed in daylight attack on Collie Smith Drive Cops detained regarding fatal shooting of 3 men now charged WATCH: Holness pushing for JLP groundswell out of annual conference Sam Sharpe college starts initiative to revive French education in Ja Christmas a come, we waah we deggeday!
Local News

Threat of rain, but JLP supporters out in hundreds at National Arena

24 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN

Not even the threat of rain was enough to turn back  thousands of party delegates and supporters who are now  gathered at the National Arena to attend the 81st annual conference.

 Sounds from the vuvuzela and shouts of shower labourites from scores of  supporters can be heard from metres out of the facility as the event gets underway.

"Not even the threat of rain can stop us," one JLP supporter, seen walking with the assitance of a crutch, can be heard shouting.

He was one of the many supporters who have decided to stand in the rain at the facility to hear from big wigs of the political party.

Political officials said the arena has been flooded with people to the point where some supporters have decided to stand on the outside of the facility.

At the same time several teams from Jamaica Contabulary Force (JCF) are out in large numbers trying to regulate the traffic as vehicles by the hundreds head towards the facility where the  and outline plans for the way forward.

This is a developing story.

Support us

Related News

19 November 2024

Health Department tackling hand, foot, mouth disease in St Catherine

06 November 2024

Watch: Trump claims a 'powerful mandate' in election night speech

13 November 2024

Hibbert honoured to be finalist for World Athletics Rising Star Award

30 October 2024

Jürgen Klopp defends his decision to join Red Bull after fan backlash