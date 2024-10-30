Threat of rain, but JLP supporters out in hundreds at National Arena

Not even the threat of rain was enough to turn back thousands of party delegates and supporters who are now gathered at the National Arena to attend the 81st annual conference.

Sounds from the vuvuzela and shouts of shower labourites from scores of supporters can be heard from metres out of the facility as the event gets underway.

"Not even the threat of rain can stop us," one JLP supporter, seen walking with the assitance of a crutch, can be heard shouting.

He was one of the many supporters who have decided to stand in the rain at the facility to hear from big wigs of the political party.

Political officials said the arena has been flooded with people to the point where some supporters have decided to stand on the outside of the facility.

At the same time several teams from Jamaica Contabulary Force (JCF) are out in large numbers trying to regulate the traffic as vehicles by the hundreds head towards the facility where the and outline plans for the way forward.

This is a developing story.