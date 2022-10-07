Three arrested as cops seize illegal gun in Manchester operation Loop Jamaica

Three men were arrested in relation to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Summerset main road in Mandeville, Manchester on Wednesday, October 05.

Reports are that at about 10:30 pm, members of the Area Three Specialized Operations Unit were conducting Vehicular checkpoint operations along the main road when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Probox motorcar to stop.

He complied. The vehicle and its occupants were then searched and one Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with six 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.

The identities of the persons taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.