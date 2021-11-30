Three arrested shortly after robbing people at gunpoint in Portmore | Loop Jamaica

Swift action by the police led to the seizure of an illegal firearm and the arrest of three robbery suspects in the Portmore area of St Catherine on Monday night.

Police reports are that a few minutes after 8 pm, patrol teams pursued a “suspicious” vehicle with three people aboard.

The vehicle was reportedly searched in the presence of the occupants and an illegal firearm – a Glock pistol – loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition was seized.

According to the police, further investigation revealed that the occupants of the vehicle had just robbed two people at gunpoint on Municipal Boulevard.

The three individuals, one of whom is a juvenile, were taken into custody.

The St Catherine South police, who are investigating the matter, are imploring citizens to be aware of their surroundings, especially at nights.

“Do not walk in dark or lonely areas alone, and report any suspicious activity observed to the police. The police will be increasing the patrols and operational activities across the division as we approach this Yuletide season,” Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, acting divisional commander for the St Catherine South division, told Loop News.