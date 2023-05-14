Three bodies found in St James Loop Jamaica

The St James police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of three unidentified bodies in a section of the parish on Saturday night.

The bodies were reportedly stumbled upon by passers-by on a road in the community of Zion.

Residents say the dead men were not from the area.

The police surmise that the men were killed elsewhere and their bodies were later dumped in the community.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of member of the public relative to any missing male residents, to come forward and assist in the identification of the bodies.

It has been a bloody week in St James, with three double murders and another homicide there.

Two of the week’s double murders occurred in the Dumfries community, with one in Mount Salem, and there was another homicide in the Charles Gordon Market.