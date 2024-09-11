Three candidates nominated for St Ann North East by-election

Three candidates nominated for St Ann North East by-election
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Three candidates nominated for St Ann North East by-election

3 hrs ago

Chase Neil of the United Independents’ Congress (UIC).

The Electoral Office of Jamaica has advised that three candidates were nominated on Wednesday to contest the by-election in the constituency of St Ann North Eastern.

They are:

David Anderson, an independent candidate;

Matthew Samuda representing the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP);

• Chase Neil representing the United Independents’ Congress (UIC).

The by-election is scheduled for Monday, September 30.

The EOJ will now move ahead to advance preparations for the polls, including training of workers, preparation of ballots, and distribution of supplies.

