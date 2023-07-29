Three charged with murder after 30-y-o man is gunned in Kingston Loop Jamaica

The Kingston West Police arrested and charged three men with murder, Illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following the reported killing of a 30-year-old man close to his home on Anthony Road, Kingston 5.

The murder took place on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Those charged are 20-year-old Jermaine Hamilton otherwise called ‘Alex’, of Rousseau Road, Kingston, 30-year-old Kerron Pryce otherwise called ‘Zeeks’, a higgler of Magazine Lane, Bog Walk, St. Catherine, and 26-year-old Damion Walker otherwise called ‘Shines’, bus conductor of LincolnWay, Heartease, StThomas

The men were charged with the murder of 30-year-old Rushane Ashley otherwise called ‘Blackie’ of Anthony Road, Kingston 5.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 7:00 p.m., Ashley was standing at his gate among a group of people when a motorcar with all three men drove up. It is alleged that the armed men opened fire killing Ashley before escaping in the area.

Hamilton and Pryce, who were arrested and in custody for other offences were subsequently charged following interviews. Walker was recently arrested after he reported on condition of bail at the Yallahs Police Station. He was charged on Thursday, July 27, following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date for them is being finalised.