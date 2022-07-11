Three charges, days in the ‘slammer’ after ‘gun assault on girlfriend’ | Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the St Andrew South Police Division have charged a man with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm and assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred along St Joseph Road in St Andrew on Thursday, July 7.

The accused is 20-year-old Kirkland Nelson, otherwise called ‘Kirkall’, a labourer of St Joseph Road.

Reports are that about 11:25 am, the accused and his girlfriend had a dispute. During the dispute, Nelson allegedly pointed a firearm at his girlfriend, before punching her in the face.

The girlfriend reported the matter to the police.

The accused was arrested and charged on Saturday, July 9.

His court date is being finalised.