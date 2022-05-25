Three COVID deaths, 131 new cases, 28.3% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 28.3 per cent amid 131 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred from February 2021 to May 2022, were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,042.

A 97-year-old man from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of four COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 156 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 86,444.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 135,462.

Notably, the 28.3 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 84 are females and 47 are males, with ages ranging from three months to 96 years.

The case count was made up of St James (49), Kingston and St Andrew (36), Westmoreland (13), St Ann (eight), St Catherine (seven), Manchester (six), Clarendon (five), Hanover (three), Portland (two), and St Mary (two).

There are 23 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 3,049 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 120 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.