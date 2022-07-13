Three COVID deaths, 75 new cases, 21.5% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred from January to June were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,161.

An 89-year-old woman from St Catherine is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 79 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,937.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,213.

Notably, the island recorded a 21.5 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 38 are males and 37 are females, with ages ranging from 74 to 94 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (33), St Catherine (12), Westmoreland (11), St James (seven), Clarendon (four), Trelawny (four), St Ann (two), St Elizabeth (one), and Portland (one).

There are 17 moderately ill patients and 13 severely ill patients among 1,104 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 92 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.