Three COVID deaths recorded on Sunday, 53 more cases | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 53 COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon in Jamaica.

This is while three COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,391.

The deceased are two females, aged 82 and 87, from St Catherine; and a 69-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

There were 95 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,539.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,222.

Notably, the island recorded a seven per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 34 are females and 19 are males, with ages ranging from one to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (15), St James (seven), St Catherine (six), St Ann (six), Clarendon (five), St Mary (three), Westmoreland (three), Manchester (two), Trelawny (two), St Elizabeth (one), Hanover (one), Portland (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 26 moderately ill patients, 24 severely ill patients, and nine critically ill patients among 809 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 165 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.