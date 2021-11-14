Three curfews imposed in the Corporate Area | Loop Jamaica

Three separate 48-hour curfews have been imposed in sections of The Corporate Area, effective from 6pm on Saturday until 6pm on Monday.

One of the curfews in in place in sections of the Franklyn Town and Dunkirk communities in the Kingston Eastern Police Division, with the boundaries as follows:

North: Along Cumberland Avenue from the intersection with Upper Elletson Road continuing onto Cambridge Street to the bridge, then along a footpath to Somerset Avenue at the eastern boundary.

East: Along Somerset Avenue from the footpath at eastern boundary continuing onto Bray Street, then onto Windward Road at the southern boundary.

South: Along Windward Road from the intersection with Bray Street to the intersection with Upper Elletson Road at the western boundary.

West: Along Upper Elletson Road from the intersection with Windward Road to the intersection with Cumberland Avenue at the northern boundary.

Another curfew is in place in sections of Maxfield Avenue, Gem Road, West Road, Spanish Town Road and Trench Town in the Kingston Western Police Division. The boundaries are as follows:

North: Along Gem Road from the intersection with Maxfield Avenue to the intersection with West Road at the eastern boundary;

East: Along West Road from the intersection with Gem Road to the intersection with Spanish Town Road at the southern boundary;

South: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with West Road to the intersection with Maxfield Avenue at the western boundary;

West: Along Maxfield Avenue from the intersection with Spanish Town

Road to the intersection with Gem Road at the northern boundary.

The other curfew has been imposed in sections of the Rose Garden community in the Kingston Central Police Division. The boundaries are as follows:

NORTH: Along North Street between Hanover Street and South Camp Road.

EAST: Along South Camp Road between North Street and Victoria Avenue.

SOUTH: Along East Queen Street between Hanover Street and South Camp Road.

WEST: Along Hanover Street between North Street and East Queen Street.

During the hours of all the curfews, all persons within the boundaries of each are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the respective ground commander.