Three dead from taxi-truck crash in Spanish Town, St Catherine

A taxi driver and two passengers in his vehicle died as a result of injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcar and a truck in the Brunswick Avenue area of Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday afternoon.

Reports are that about 3:30 pm, a white International motor truck and a white Nissan AD motorcar were both being driven along the Spanish Town bypass road heading towards Angels, with the truck in front.

On approaching a traffic light, it is reported that the motor truck was brought to a stop and the driver of the Nissan motorcar failed to stop and collided in the back of the motor truck.

The driver and both passengers in the Nissan motorcar, all reportedly of St Catherine addresses, sustained injuries and were pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

The St Catherine North police are investigating the incident.