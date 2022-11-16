Three easy ways to improve your financial well-being Loop Jamaica

Have you ever thought about what it takes to achieve financial wellness?

We might know what it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes eating a balanced diet, exercising, drinking lots of water, etc. However, what exactly is financial wellness, and how can you achieve this?

To determine your financial well-being, there are questions you have to ask yourself, for example, do I have enough money to meet my needs? Do I have the financial freedom to make the choices I want to enjoy my life?

Let’s start by defining financial wellness. The official definition for financial well-being is “a state of being wherein you: have control over day-to-day, month-to-month finances; have the capacity to absorb a financial shock; are on track to meet your financial goals, and have the financial freedom to make the choices that enable you to enjoy life”.

Before discussing the list of financial well-being tips, let’s look at the benefits of being financially well.

Being financially well allows you to pursue your dreams, helps lower your stress level, and gives you the means to deal with emergencies.

Here are three financial well-being tips to start:

Stick to a budget: Creating and sticking to a budget is one of the most important ways of achieving financial wellness. It allows you to have control over your day-to-day and month-to-month spending. Budgeting enables you to keep track of your finances, how much money you have, what you spend it on, and where you can cut back on spending.Have an emergency fund: Having the ability to absorb a financial shock from unexpected events can prevent you from having financial hardships. Whether it’s a medical emergency or any other expense, having an emergency saving fund allows you to cater to these needs without putting yourself into a financial crisis. Ideally, an emergency fund consists of three to six months of basic living expenses. Invest your money: This point cannot be stressed enough. You know this is my favourite tip! Knowing how to invest is something everyone should learn, especially if you want to maintain financial well-being. The good thing is that it doesn’t require you to have a lot of money to get started. Investing is how to set yourself up for a secure financial future.

When you reach financial wellness, it means you have enough money to meet your daily needs. When you are financially well, you have enough money to enjoy life the way you want to. After all, you have one life to live.

Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, reclaim time and reach financial freedom by investing. She works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so that they can build wealth faster. If you are looking to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected]