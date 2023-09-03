Three female wards of the state missing Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for three 15-year-old wards at the Homestead Place of Safety in Stony Hill, St Andrew who have been missing since Friday, September 1.

They are Alicia Forbes, Crissan Brown and Desamoy Mctyson.

Alicia is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall, Crissan is of brown complexion, slim build and about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall and Desamoy is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that the teens were last seen at the facility about 3pm. At the time they went missing, Alicia was wearing a black dress, Crissan was dressed in a black blouse and multi-coloured skirt, and Desamoy was dressed in a white pull-over and a blue jeans pants. All efforts to locate them have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alicia Forbes, Crissan Brown and Desamoy Mctyson is being asked to contact the Stony Hill police at (876)-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.