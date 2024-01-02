Three females among 10 people killed in road crashes during last week Loop Jamaica

Three females, two of whom were passengers of private motor cars, were among the 10 people killed in motor vehicle crashes during the week ending December 31, the Road Safety Unit (RSU is reporting.

The other female killed was a passenger in a public passenger vehicle when she met her demise.

Also killed during the last week of 2023 were three motorcyclists, a pedal cyclist and the driver of a private motor car. Their deaths pushed to 420, the number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes up to Friday, December 29. That was 68 fewer than the 488 who perished on the nation’s road in 2022.

Road deaths up to last Friday resulted from 379 fatal crashes, a nine per cent reduction when compared to last year, fatalities were down 13 per cent the RSU said.

At the close of 2023, pedestrians accounted for 18 per cent of the road users killed; motorcyclists accounted for 31 per cent; private motor vehicle drivers made up 18 per cent of the victims; and private motor vehicle passengers accounted for 12 per cent.

Vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders) accounted for a combined 59 per cent of the road users killed last year.

Meanwhile, males and females accounted for 88 per cent and 12 per cent respectively of the road fatalities as of December 29, 2023