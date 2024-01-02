Three females among 10 people killed in road crashes during last week Loop Jamaica

Three females among 10 people killed in road crashes during last week
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
11 hrs ago

Three females, two of whom were passengers of private motor cars, were among the 10 people killed in motor vehicle crashes during the week ending December 31, the Road Safety Unit (RSU is reporting.

The other female killed was a passenger in a public passenger vehicle when she met her demise.

Also killed during the last week of 2023 were three motorcyclists, a pedal cyclist and the driver of a private motor car. Their deaths pushed to 420, the number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes up to Friday, December 29. That was 68 fewer than the 488 who perished on the nation’s road in 2022.

Road deaths up to last Friday resulted from 379 fatal crashes, a  nine per cent reduction when compared to last year, fatalities were down 13 per cent the RSU said.

At the close of 2023, pedestrians accounted for 18 per cent of the road users killed; motorcyclists accounted for 31 per cent; private motor vehicle drivers made up 18 per cent of the victims; and private motor vehicle passengers accounted for 12 per cent.

Vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders) accounted for a combined 59 per cent of the road users killed last year.

Meanwhile, males and females accounted for 88 per cent and 12 per cent respectively of the road fatalities as of December 29, 2023

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

In a move that would cost her heavily in terms of anxiety, fear and loss of income, long-time Crab Circle vendor, 48-year-old Nadine Francis, in October took on the grossly unpopular role of being a w

Jamaica News

Teenage girl attacked and beaten unconscious by group of women

Two of the accused attackers held by cops in Clarendon, search on for others

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

Carolling in the morning was the first gift Thalia Lyn gave to the residents of St Monica’s Home for Abandoned Elderly on Friday, December 15, 2023.
The second was the revelation that they were her

US mom suspected of killing her children arrested in UK

A Colorado, USA, mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third made an initial court appearance Monday in London, where she was arrested over the weekend.
Kimberlee Sin

Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village

The Unicomer Group, through its Courts brand, recently retrofitted cottages at the SOS Children’s Village with brand-new appliances valued at over $600,000 for the festive season.
After a plea from

Jamaican-born former US army man gets bail on gun, ammo charges

A former United States soldier who was charged after an illegal firearm was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Jamaica, was granted $500,000 bail just days before the start of the New Year.

 

