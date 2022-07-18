Three, including child, murdered in St Ann | Loop Jamaica

Three persons, including a child, were found murdered at a house in Bamboo, St Ann on Monday morning.

Reports reaching Loop News are that the three victims were allegedly discovered with their throats slashed.

Investigators from the St Ann police are currently at the scene in the rural St Ann community.

The police’s information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), confirmed that it had been notified of a triple murder in St Ann.

However, the CCU could not provide further details.

More information later.

The incident comes less than a month after a mother and her four children were found with their throats slashed in another parish, Clarendon.

The victims in that incident were identified as 31-year-old Kemisha Wright and her children, 15-year-old Kimana Smith, 10-year-old Shemari Smith, 5-year-old Kafana Smith, and twenty-three-month-old Kishaun Henry.