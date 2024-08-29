Three Jamaicans advance to 200m semis at World Under 20 Champs

Three Jamaicans advance to 200m semis at World Under 20 Champs
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

18 hrs ago – Updated

Shanoya Douglas (centre) at the CARIFTA Games trials in March 2024.

Three Jamaicans — two women and one man — have advanced to this afternoon’s semifinals of the 200m at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships which is now into its third day in Lima, Peru.

Shanoya Douglas and Sabrina Dockery on the women’s side, and Romario Hines on the men’s side, have advanced. Douglas won heat 2 in 23.51 seconds to advance with the fifth-fastest time; Dockery’s 23.80 seconds clocking for second in her heat makes her the 12th fastest.

Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands is the fastest of the qualifiers with 23.19 seconds, with the Australian pair of Torrie Lewis (23.27 seconds) and Jessica Milat (23.39 seconds) the second and third fastest overall.

On the men’s side, Hines will line up in the semifinals with the 18th-fastest time of 21.35 seconds which placed him fourth in his first-round heat.

Australia’s Gout Gout has the fastest time of the qualifiers with 20.77 seconds; he’s followed by Jaden Wiley of the United States with 20.93 seconds and Sweden’s Williams Trulsson with 20.99 seconds.

Jamaica’s other entrant, Junior Gallimore, could only manage 22.46 seconds for sixth place in his heat and failed to advance.

