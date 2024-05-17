Three Jamaicans perish in fiery five-vehicle crash in Cayman Loop Jamaica

Three Jamaicans perish in fiery five-vehicle crash in Cayman
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The police in the Cayman Islands have identified the three people who were killed in a fiery five-vehicle crash about 12:15 am on Monday as Jamaicans.

According to the Cayman Compass, those killed are Shakara Stewart, 41; Junior Whittaker, 30; and 53-year-old Vinroy ‘Fletcher’ Grant.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said the three Jamaican nationals were working and living in the Cayman Islands.

Family and friends of Stewart participated in a candlelight vigil in her memory on Thursday evening.

The RCIPS said the collision occurred on Shamrock Road near Coral Bay Village. The Jamaicans were reportedly travelling in a black Honda Fit motorcar, one of two vehicles that burst into flames at the scene.

Two other have been hospitalised.

A black Honda Accord and a white Toyota Tundra were two of the other vehicles involved in the deadly crash.The Tundra also caught fire.

The Jamaicans were pronounced dead at the scene, and the police have appealed for information that may help them to determine what caused the crash.

The Cayman News Service said collision occurred on a stretch of Shamrock Road that is notorious for road crashes.

Monday’s crash was the third fatal collision on Cayman’s roads this year, claiming a total of five lives.

