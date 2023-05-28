Three juveniles bolt from Rio Cobre correctional centre Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Three juveniles bolt from Rio Cobre correctional centre Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Dialogue continues on compensation issues affecting Windrush community

Ann-Marie Vaz pledges 1st year of salary top-up to market fire victims

PSOJ remembers trailblazing spirit of business icon Lascelles Chin

Woman paid man $230k to find gunman to kill her sister, and $500k…

Three juveniles bolt from Rio Cobre correctional centre

Montague apologises as repair work starts on ‘deplorable’ bridge but..

Man convicted of killing his dad over ’empty bottles’

Rasheed Broadbell breaks 110m hurdles meet record in Rabat

Newsmaker of the Week: Mixed views on PM declining salary increase

Guyana: Schoolgirl to be charged with 19 counts of murder

Monday May 29

27?C
Jamaica News

One was in custody for a previous escape

Loop News

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A manhunt has been launched for the recapture of three juveniles who escaped from the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre at Tredegar Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday, May 27.

The three boys are comprised of one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

They are charged with the following offences:

* The 16-year-old is of Hatchfield Housing Scheme, Westmoreland. He was charged with unlawful wounding and robbery with aggravation.

* One of the 17-year-olds is of Mark Road, Georges Plane, Westmoreland. He is charged with illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent.

* And the other 17-year-old is of Wakeland Drive, Falmouth, Trelawney. He was charged with escaping custody, making Saturday’s incident his second case of escaping custody .

Reports are that at about 12:30 pm, all three juveniles were coming from lunch when they escaped by jumping over a perimeter fence.

The police are appealing to anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876- 984-2874, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

The names of the boys are being withheld because they are minors.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding citizens that it is an offence to harbour fugitives.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

MISSING: Intense search on for 13-year-old girl from Westmoreland

Jamaica News

Dialogue continues on compensation issues affecting Windrush community

Jamaica News

Ann-Marie Vaz pledges 1st year of salary top-up to market fire victims

More From

Sport

Ackeem Blake, Sean Bailey run personal bests to win in Los Angeles

Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Sean Bailey achieved personal best times at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season’s sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.
Bla

See also

Sport

Shericka Jackson sets 200m meet record at Rabat Diamond League

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the reigning world champion, emerged victorious in the women’s 200m race at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday, setting a meet record with an impressive time of 21.98 secon

Jamaica News

Jamaican business giant Lascelles Chin dies; tributes flowing

Legendary Jamaican businessman, philanthropist and founder of the LASCO Affiliated Companies, Lascelles Chin, has died.
Chin, 86, reportedly died on Saturday night in Florida, United States.
Th

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell breaks 110m hurdles meet record in Rabat

Jamaica’s Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell won the men’s 110m hurdles in a meet record 13.08 seconds at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday.
Broadbell came from behind for the victory,

Jamaica News

Woman paid man $230k to find gunman to kill her sister, and $500k…

As man loses appeal in Tamara Geddes murder case, court hears how sister also forked out $500,000 to kill another female

Sport

Lyssons Primary retains title at Primary Champs

Lyssons Primary from St Thomas successfully defended their title at the three-day INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits National Primary Schools Athletics Championship, which concluded on Saturday at the National S

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols