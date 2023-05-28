Three juveniles bolt from Rio Cobre correctional centre Loop Jamaica

A manhunt has been launched for the recapture of three juveniles who escaped from the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre at Tredegar Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday, May 27.

The three boys are comprised of one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

They are charged with the following offences:

* The 16-year-old is of Hatchfield Housing Scheme, Westmoreland. He was charged with unlawful wounding and robbery with aggravation.

* One of the 17-year-olds is of Mark Road, Georges Plane, Westmoreland. He is charged with illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent.

* And the other 17-year-old is of Wakeland Drive, Falmouth, Trelawney. He was charged with escaping custody, making Saturday’s incident his second case of escaping custody .

Reports are that at about 12:30 pm, all three juveniles were coming from lunch when they escaped by jumping over a perimeter fence.

The police are appealing to anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876- 984-2874, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

The names of the boys are being withheld because they are minors.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding citizens that it is an offence to harbour fugitives.