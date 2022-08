Three people were murdered in two separate incidents, about a hour apart, in Hanover early on Emancipation Day.

The police have not yet released the identities of the deceased.

Reports are that a man and a woman were killed at their Pumpkin Bottom home in the parish in one of the incidents.

Another man was shot dead not far from where the couple was killed.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division are investigating.

More information later.